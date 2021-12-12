Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Gives Contestants a Choice Between Rs 15 Lakh and Connecting With Their Parents

Ever since the entry of the wildcard contestants, things haven’t been the same in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Salman Khan will be addressing the issues in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Sunday. He will also give the housemates a tough choice between choosing money and choosing to meet their family members. A promo released by the channel shows the host getting angry at Karan Kundrra for not taking a stand for Tejasswi Prakash. He also warned the latter that their relationship will not last more than a month after they step out from the Bigg Boss house.

Now, another promo showed another interesting thing. It shows Salman Khan stepping into the house and asking the contestants to choose between Rs 15 lakh and meeting their parents. On hearing the offer, the contestants break down. Karan says that he values nothing more in this world than his parents. Tejasswi and Shamita Shetty, too, gets emotional. Salman then reminds them that nothing is easy.

Advertisement

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, the Saturday Ka Vaar episode was hosted by Farah Khan in Salman’s absence. She pointed out that Karan and Tejasswi’s differences are affecting their game and they should rather focus on individual games. There was also a verbal spat between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. Farah also targeted Pratik Sehajpal and advised him not to interfere in others matters.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant shares some secrets about her husband Ritesh with Rashami Desai. She reveals that there are a lot of things she was not aware of Ritesh before marriage. She even points out that he has never revealed his identity before the show because he is not willing to bring out his reality that he is having some illicit relationship.

Furthermore, the date of the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is January 16. Official confirmation is still awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.