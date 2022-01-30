Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Hints at Having a Girlfriend After Shehnaaz Gill Teases Him for Being Single

After entertaining us for four months, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 will see its winner today at the grand finale episode. After Rashami Desai’s last-minute eviction, competing for the trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 Lakhs are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. The episode will be graced by former Bigg Boss participants like Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Shehnaaz Gill. A recent promo shared by the channel shows the Punjabi actress poke fun at host Salman Khan for being single. She also teased him about Katrina Kaif’s marriage, who happened to be his former flame.

She started by saying, “main Punjab ki Katrina Kaif se India ki Shehnaaz Gill ho gayi hu kyunki ab India ki Katrina Kaif toh Punjab ki Katrina ban chuki hai." Salman smiles and agrees with her on hearing this. She then goes on to say, “sir aap khush raho baas" but immediately apologises and says “sorry main zyada toh nahi bol rahi."

Advertisement

This makes the audience go crazy with laughter as Salman Khan was once romantically involved with Katrina Kaif. However, the two continue to remain good friends and colleagues even now.

Shehnaaz then adds, “but aap single zyada acche lagte ho." This is where the actor shocks her by saying, “zab ho jayunga tab zyada accha lagunga." Shehnaaz then asks him whether he is committed, to which Salman gives a reaction and the video ends there.

Watch the promo here:

Meanwhile, several publications and Bigg Boss fan clubs’ Twitter handles ran polls, seeking votes from viewers for their favourite contestant on Bigg Boss 15. The majority of polls predicted that Tejasswi Prakash would be a clear winner of the 15th season of Bigg Boss. Tejasswi has been creating waves inside the Bigg Boss house ever since her arrival.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale will be telecast in two parts. The first part aired on Saturday, January 29 at 8 pm on Colors TV. The second part will be telecast on Sunday, January 30, at the same time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.