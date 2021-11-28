Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Remembers Sidharth Shukla, Calls Him 'One Man Army'

With the entry of the wildcard contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Bigg Boss 15 is taking an interesting turn. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan gave the contestants a reality check about their game strategy. He called out the contestants while remembering former show winners Gautam Gulati and late actor Sidharth Shukla. He called them a one-man army.

While schooling the contestants, he said that the makers had to bring the former contestants in the house given the current situation of the contestants. Salman gave an earful to all the non-VIP contestants. “I’m completely against the idea of calling old contestants on the new season. But it’s not their fault. We had to bring previous seasons’ contestants to wake you guys up. I can’t see even a single winner here. In this season everyone looks like a liar," Salman added. When Tejasswi tried to put across her point and defended everyone, Salman shut her by saying, “You guys do not stand a chance!"

He said that people like Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Gautam Gulati had the potential to win the show. “He was one man against everyone," the actor said about Sidharth.

He then called out TejRan, Tejasswi and Karan’s pet name given by friends, for only focusing on their romance.

Salman came down heavily on Karan Kundrra for not playing the game seriously. The Bollywood superstar took a dig at Karan for just doing romance and chilling inside the house. Karan has been grabbing many eyeballs for his close bond with Tejasswi Prakash.

“It feels like you are on a holiday. What has happened to you? Ishq mein nikamma? Salman told Karan. He further told Karan and Tejasswi, “If you both want to be seen, then you have to be seen for yourselves."

