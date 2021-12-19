Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Reprimands Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh for Treating Her Disrespectfully

This weekend on Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan is seen reprimanding the housemates for the chaos created in the house. The host is visibly infuriated by Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Singh and Abhijit Bichukale for their unacceptable actions throughout this week, especially with Rakhi and Devoleena.

Referring to Ritesh’s demeaning behaviour towards Rakhi, Salman asks him, “Kya faayda tumhari education ka, agar tumko nahi pata hai ke apni patni se kaise baat karte hai (What’s the point of your education, if you don’t know how to treat your wife?" Rakhi tells Salman that she does not go against Riteh for fear that he might leave her again. Salman asks her to let him go if this his how he’s going to be treating her.

Salman strictly warns Ritesh to not treat Rakhi like this again, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house. Abhijit faces the wrath of Salman next as the housemates come in favour of Devoleena. He sets him straight and says, “Aap aurato ki disrespect nahi kar sakte (You can’t disrespect women)."

Ritesh Singh has been under public scrutiny ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house, with viewers questioning the authenticity of his marriage with Rakhi as well as his claims of being an NRI from Belgium. Things took a turn for the worse for him recently as a picture has emerged of him with his purported wife Snigdha Priya and their child.

In an interview with ETimes, Snigdha claimed that the man posing as Rakhi’s husband on the show is actually her spouse, with whom she even has a 6-year-old daughter. Snigdha added that his name is Ritesh Kumar and not Ritesh Singh, and that he had been an abusive husband against whom she even filed a case of domestic violence.

