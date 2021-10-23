Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan to Ask Shilpa Shetty to Announce Raqesh Bapat's Wild Card Entry?

It seems Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty fans are in for a huge surprise as the Tum Bin actor is all set to make a wild card entry on Bigg Boss 15. Yes, you read that right! Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan is expected to reveal the surprise on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

There have been multiple reports doing the round that Raqesh will reunite with his Bigg Boss OTT connection Shamita Shetty. He was among the top five finalists in the Bigg Boss OTT. BB viewers enjoyed the chemistry between Shamita and Raqesh and showered the duo with much love on social media.

Now, if a new media report is to be believed then Shamita’s sister Shilpa Shetty will be making Raqesh’s wild card announcement on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The episode will also see Maniesh Paul and Hina Khan appearing as guests and making housemates go through some tough tasks, according to ETimes.

During their stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh and Shamita admitted to having feelings for each other and declared that they would continue their connection outside the house as well. After coming out of the house, they were also spotted at a romantic dinner date in Mumbai, following which Raqesh posted a loved-up photo of them holding hands on his Instagram account. This almost officially confirmed their romance.

In an interview with us, Raqesh also confirmed meeting Shamita’s family after Bigg Boss OTT. He said, “They are lovely people. I have had a word with them for sure. Shamita is blessed to have such a good family."

Talking about his possible entry in Bigg Boss 15 at the time, the ‘Tum Bin’ actor had said, “I don’t think I would come again as of now. Yes, it is tempting but there are a lot of other things that are waiting for me in the pipeline. I have had my taste of the house. I’m happy that it was for six weeks and I could understand how it functioned. I’m really grateful for a platform like Bigg Boss as it gave me a lot of good things in life and taught me a lot but right now I’m not going. But never say never."

