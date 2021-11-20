Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan to Host John Abraham and Antim Cast on the Show, See Pics

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see Bollywood actors John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar coming to the house to promote their movie Satyameva Jayate 2, which is all set to release in cinema halls on November 25.

They will be joined by the cast of Antim: The Final Truth, including director Mahesh Manjrekar, and actors Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. Antim will hit the screens on nov 26 and is the remake of Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also be there to have some fun at the expense of the contestants.

Aayush was snapped outside the set in a black suit.

John and Divya were also snapped outside the Bigg Boss set recently.

The upcoming episode will also see Karan Kundrra feeling betrayed as Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian appear to be coming closer to each other. Karan is seen getting jealous and upset as well.

And when he discusses his predicament with Umar Riaz, Karan is told that Tejasswi is just playing a game. Umar advises him to talk to Tejasswi and resolve the matter.

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.

