Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Faints After Ugly Fight With Devoleena; Karan Kundrra Takes Her to Medical Room

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty have been at loggerheads ever since the former entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card. Devoleena made the entry along with Rashami Desai, Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband, Ritesh. They all are the members of the VIP club in the house. All the seven non-VIP house members have to battle it out with the five VIP members to win back the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs which they had lost earlier.

In order to do this, they need to win in a series of tasks called the BB Games. In an upcoming episode, the fight between Devoleena and Shamita Shetty will go out of hand and will leave the housemates and the viewers both shocked. As per the promo of the upcoming episode, Shamita will be seen bashing VIP members which irks Devoleena and she warns the actress to not be disrespectful. Both come close to each other and get engaged in war of words.

As they both kept yelling at each other at the top of their voices, Shamita ends up fainting in Karan Kundrra’s hands. Karan quickly lifts her up and rushes her towards the medical room.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently came down heavily on a section of the people for calling her younger sister Shamita “fake" and “privileged". Shamita is often called out for having a superiority complex and acting like “a queen" on the show.

Calling her sister a “brave soul" and a “fighter," Shilpa wrote, “It’s sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita’s behaviour as arrogant because “they think" she’s privileged or is fake, and she doesn’t have an opinion (sometimes too opinionated actually), or doesn’t use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish! I say this without any bias and not just as a sister, but as a BIGG BOSS viewer too."

