Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Lashes Out at Karan Kundrra for Calling Pratik Sehajpal's Mother 'Stupid'

This season, Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan has reprimanded several housemates for their aggressive behaviour and use of foul language. However, it seems that whenever the contestants of the controversial reality show lose their cool, they forget all their lessons. This time, during a heated argument, Karan Kundrra ended up calling Pratik Sehajpal’s mother stupid. It all started when the latter called the former’s girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash stupid. When Karan tried to reason with Pratik, he defended his stance by saying stupid is not a bad word.

Karan then asked him would he listen to anyone if they called his loved ones stupid? Karan then ended up saying, “Teri maa stupid. (Your mother is stupid)."

Later, the housemates, especially Shamita Shetty called out Karan for his behaviour. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan explained his side of the story and said that the comparison he drew was wrong and apologised to Pratik.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is now getting extended not just for two weeks but more than a month. Yes, you read that right! Only a few days ago, host Salman Khan had confirmed that Bigg Boss 15, which was scheduled to end on January 16, was getting an extension for two weeks. However, if a new report in Pinkvilla is to be believed then Bigg Boss 15 will now run till the end of February 2022.

Apart from this, Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal, and recently evicted contestant Umar Riaz are reportedly set to re-enter the house as wildcards. Salman has also reportedly agreed to be part of the show’s newer timeline as his Tiger 3 shoot in New Delhi, which was supposed to start by January 12, has been cancelled due to a rise in Covid-19 cases and Omicron threat in the past few weeks.

