Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Is Coming Back, Confirms Mother Sunanda Shetty

On Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty was taken out of the BB house on medical grounds. Shamita had not been keeping well for a few days. She was seen wearing kinesiology tapes around her cervical spine in recent episodes. She also suffered a hairline fracture in her finger during a task.

It was earlier reported that the actress would come back on the show in a day or two but she is still out. Shamita’s fans have been wondering whether the actress will ever return to the show. Finally putting all these speculations to rest, her mother Sunanda Shetty confirmed Shamita will be returning to the show.

She was responding to a fan’s tweet which read: “Ma’am her luggage is taken out of bb house… is she coming back or not? To which, Sunanda Shetty replied, “Yes."

Shamita’s fans got worried to learn about the news of her health. A fan tweeted, “Shamita will be back! It’s good she’s getting medical help, she was in a lot of pain. She’ll heal and will be back with a bang!" Another one said, “May she be fine soon. Read some comments, felt disgusted at people who are thinking she’s being favoured and sent to improve her game. Initially, she played physical tasks alone and her nerves got pressed and that’s why she’s not able to perform recent tasks."

This comes after Shamita’s partner Raqesh Bapat had to exit Bigg Boss 15 house mid-way after he suffered immense pain due to kidney stones. The actor recently entered the house as a wild card entrant along with singer Neha Bhasin. While Raqesh was a Bigg Boss OTT finalist, Neha was in the top 6.

