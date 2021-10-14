Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty's Sweet Gesture for Miesha Iyer After Learning Her Parents are No More

In the previous task inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, Shamita destroyed a pair of sandals that were owned by Miesha Iyer. Shamita was mentioning again and again that those were expensive sandals and did not like destroying them but she had to in order to complete a task.

When Miesha gets to know about this, she gets upset and tells Pratik that he should have stopped Shamita knowing there is no one outside who will send her necessary items. To this Shamita shares that Pratik did not know about her actions and saves him from being targeted. Later, when Shamita asks Pratik about Miesha saying there’s no one outside for her and what she meant by it, he says that Miesha’s parents are no more. Upon learning this Shamita hugs Miesha and cries.

Advertisement

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal Kiss in New Promo; Netizens Call Them ‘Cheap’

She also removes two pairs of her own shoes and asks Miesha to choose whichever she likes. Miesha refuses but Shamita says, “There is no choice, take whichever you want."

Miesha says that she being a Junglewaasi isn’t allowed to take anything from her. Shamita says that she has kept the sandals in her box and she can take them whenever she wants to. Miesha tells Shamita that her shoes weren’t as expensive as hers. Shamita asks her to not think about any of it and says, “I am keeping it in the box."

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Faces Fire for Abusive Language, Netizens Say ‘He Showed His Class’

Miesha is also gaining a lot of attention for her love angle with Ieshaan Sehgaal. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, even Bigg Boss host Salman Khan said that their relationship blossomed in the shortest span.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.