Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty Calls Shamita Shetty 'Our Pride' After Salman Khan Taunted Her for Being 'Queen'

Shamita Shetty has grabbed headlines for her “bossy" behavior in the Bigg Boss house. The actress, who is a contestant in the 15th season of the television reality show, was the second runner-up in the OTT version, which aired for six weeks. The Saturday episode of the ongoing season saw a heated argument between Shamita and show host Salman Khan. Now, Shilpa Shetty has come out in support of her younger sister. On Twitter, the actress and yoga enthusiast called Shamita “our pride".

Sharing Shamita’s pictures from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shilpa wrote, “My sister Tunki. Our pride, Shamita."

Shilpa’s post comes after Salman got offended by Shamita. During the episode, the superstar sarcastically called her the queen of the house and slammed her for dominating over other contestants. He said there are two queens in the house - Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita. A promo was shared online which showed Salman speaking about Shamita. He said she wants everything in the house as per her wish and thinks of herself as the ‘rani (queen)’.

Shamita, who disagreed with Salman, felt offended by his claims. She retaliated saying, “To main kya karoon if I’m born like this (What should I do if I am born like this.) Let me tell you I do the most amount of work in the house. Really, this is annoying."

After this Salman lost his cool and schooled Shamita for her rude response. He said, “Mujhe baat karna ka itna koi shauk nahi hai, mera bas chale to main pura episode silent me nikal du, aaun hi nahi (I’m not interested in talking. If I wish, I would spend the whole episode in silence and not come at all.)"

Ahead of the commencement of Bigg Boss 15, Shilpa wished Shamita all the best. She wrote on Instagram, “All the bestest, Tunki. My li’l boss lady. The only consolation is I will see you more now, albeit on TV. Will miss you, Missy."

Shamita was given a direct entry in the 15th season after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. The winner of the digital version was Divya Agarwal.

