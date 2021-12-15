Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty 'So Proud' of Sister Shamita Shetty for 'Tough But Honest Decision'

Actress Shilpa Shetty has been a constant source of strength for her sister Shamita Shetty. She has praised the way Shamita is conducting herself in the Bigg Boss 15 house. In the recent episode of the show, Shamita did something that made her receive an exhilarating response from Shilpa.

In this episode, the contestants were given a chance to use the option of video calls and have a word with their family members. Although this task had a twist. Every contestant had to pay a specific amount from the prize money to get the call. Contestants Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal and Rajiv Adatia chose the option and took the call.

Although when Shamita was asked by the host Salman Khan about her choice, she decided not to use the option. The actress said, “The prize money isn’t mine to give away like this", giving a reflection of her strong personality. This was a bold decision considering the fact that she had gone through a lot in the whole week and wanted to speak to her mother.

Shilpa was proud of the pragmatic approach of her sister, and praised Shamita on social media. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shilpa expressed how proud she felt of Shamita’s graceful handling of the situation and her emotions. The diva also wrote that the way they both have been brought up gives them the ability to value everyone. She loved her sister’s selfless attitude which helped her take a tough decision.

Shilpa has been supportive of her sister Shamita right from the start of the show. In an earlier long post, she targeted those people who considered Shamita “privileged" and “arrogant". Shilpa added that Shamita has a “real" personality which is her USP. The diva went on to write that both the sisters have struggled a lot to reach where they are today.

She proudly claimed that Shamita will be remembered as a tigress by the end of the show.

