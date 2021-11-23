Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Evicted from Salman Khan's Show in Shocking Elimination Round?

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal has reportedly been evicted from the house. The actor-model, who was in the bottom six alongside Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, and Rajiv Adatia, apparently got evicted in a shocking elimination round that took place on Monday in the house.

As per a Twitter handle, The Khabri, which is known for giving all the latest updates from Bigg Boss house, Simba is the one who will be eliminated from the house.

Advertisement

Simba has, time and again, been told by the guests to speak up and express himself fearlessly. He was also trolled for sleeping and eating most of the time in the house. Kamya Punjabi, who was Simba’s co-star in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, also asked him to wake up and do something in the house.

Meanwhile, host Salman Khan had recently praised Simba, saying that his popularity sky-rocketed since he entered the house. Salman said that Simba’s personality had been winning the hearts of the audiences even though he was not visible in the show very much. Simba was visibly very happy on hearing this.

Simba was involved in a physical fight with Umar in one of the previous weeks when he pushed the latter in the pool. Following this, Simba was penalised and could not participate in the task in which the members were allowed to enter the VIP zone.

To spice up the show, the makers have roped in former Bigg Boss contestants Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as wild cards. Former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Abhijit Bichukale will also enter the BB15 house as a wild card.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.