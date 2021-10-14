Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Says Umar Riaz is Living in Shadow of Younger Brother Asim Riaz

Each day a new drama unfolds in the Bigg Boss house, and we are making sure that you keep a tab on all of it. In the October 13 episode, Bigg Boss had given the Junglewaasis a golden opportunity to get a direct entry in the main house. For the task the contestants in the jungle were divided into three teams, Tiger, Deer, and Plants. The one team which will extract the maximum quantity of sugarcane juice, across rounds will be declared as the winner.

While Shamita Shetty was the ‘sanchalak’, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were the scientists. So far, only one round is completed and Shamita had announced the Tiger team, consisting of Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali and Akasa Singh, as the winner.

After the first round, the winning team had to pour the poison potion on one of the opposite contestants, who would then be out of the game. Team Tiger had picked Simba Nagpal. During the task earlier, Simba got into a spat with co-contestant Umar Riaz.

Later, when the task re-started, Simba, who was out of the game, tried to pick fight with Umar and distract him. He taunted Umar and said that he is only enjoying the perks of being the elder brother of Asim Riaz. Umar did not lose his calm and kept addressing the TV actor as “Simba baby.” Umar said, "Finally, Simba's baby has opened his mouth.”

The verbal spat became nasty when Simba used multiple names like “gawaar” and “Fattu Riaz” for Umar. He further said, “You are jealous of your younger brother and that is why you want to become like him. Both brothers are totally opposite, one is scared and the other one has reached heights in life.”

This is when other contestants asked Simba to not speak anything as he is not a part of the task anymore.

