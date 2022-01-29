Bigg Boss 15: Teary-eyed Salman Khan Hugs Shehnaaz Gill After Her Tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Colors TV is all set to air the Bigg Boss 15 finale in two parts on Saturday (January 29) and Sunday (January 30) and one of the guests on the finale episode will be former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. In a promo of the show released by Colors, Shehnaaz will grace the finale and will pay tribute to late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz, were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away on September 2 reportedly after suffering a heart attack. Sidharth’s death left Shehnaaz broken and she chose to stay away from the media glare for more than a month. On the grand finale, the actresss-singer will perform on her track “Tu Yaheen Hai", which she had released for Sidharth. In the promo, Shehnaaz gets emotional after her performance as she comes on stage to meet host Salman Khan. Salman also can’t hold back his tears and hugs Shehnaaz. Needless to say, the promo has made SidNaaz fans extremely emotional who are sending love and strength to Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were reported to be dating after they left the reality show. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Yashraj Mukhate’s video Boring Day where he created a track from Shehnaaz’s lines from inside the Bigg Boss house. He had previously created a track using Shehnaaz’s dialogue “Sada Kutta Tommy".

