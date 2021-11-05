Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty Indulge in Name-calling During Captaincy Task

In the November 4 episode of Bigg Boss 15, a major argument took place between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. The two got into a verbal spat after the Shamita removed the Tejasswi from the race of captaincy contenders. Tejasswi confronted Shamita and askedthe reason for removing her from the captaincy task, when she herself considers that the TV star is one of the strongest players in the house. Tejasswi further went on to call her ‘insecure’ and ‘possessive.’ She stated that Shamita’s move was out of enmity and desperation.

In response, Shamita explained that she revealed Tejasswi’s secret as per the deal with her friends, she has nothing against her, but Tejasswi is not her priority. Shamita said, “My priority is Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Vishal Kotian, and me."

Shamita tried to explain that there was nothing personal in her move and Tejasswi should not take it on heart. However, the TV actressrefused to listen and exclaimed that she is aware of everything that Shamita has said at her back. During the conversation, the two could not come to an agreement. Tejasswi left the scene, while Shamita appeared to be clueless about what had happened.

Later, Shamita discussed Tejasswi’s matter and behaviour with Vishal. Shamita shared that it very is hard for her to understand Tejasswi and her talks. “She is very cocky, very condescending," Shamita said.

Shamita also spoke to Jay Bhanushali. She first asked him about his equation with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi. Shamita further professed that she is going to have a tough time in the house with Karan and Tejasswi as she will always be squeezed in between them. Shamita added that every Weekend Ka Vaar will surely have a discussion about the three of them.

In the task, Umar Riaz and Miesha emerged as the two contenders for the captaincy and Umar was named the captain for this week.

