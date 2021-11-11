Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Says She Feels Complete with Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed some of the biggest moments in the history of the reality show. Among other things, romance is in the air of the house. We are talking about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Their growing proximity is being loved by the fans of the show and the duo has also got a moniker Tejran.

In the latest episode, the pair is seen sharing feelings for each other. Karan recalled how he started feeling for Tejasswi. He remembered that he found her very cute and even tripped once while looking at her. This left her blushing as Karan continued saying he felt that there was nothing from her side at the time.

Describing her feelings, Tejasswi confessed that she is happy that they both are on the same tangent and that itself is hot for her. She feels there is immense strength in their bond and this makes her complete with Karan. “For that, yes, that could be one reason I also did start noticing you," said the actress. Karan said he is not “over the top" and “filmy". To this, Tejasswi said that she likes his simplicity. She mentioned she doesn’t believe in flamboyance and leads a very simple life. The actor also made it clear to her that whatever she is doing is correct and she is very important to him.

Recently, Karan and Tejasswi were seen sitting together when she asked him who he was showing secret gestures. He took her to a corner of the house and gave her a pendant and helped her wear it. She blushed as Karan showed a heart sign to the camera.

Tejasswi and Karan have worked together in the Flipkart show Ladies vs Gentlemen. Their fondness for each other has evidently grown over the last couple of weeks in the show.

