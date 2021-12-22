Bigg Boss 15: Ticket to Finale Task Causing Differences Between Karan and Tejasswi?

The 15th season of Bigg Boss has entertained the audience extremely well so far. With wild card entries, the show has become even more interesting. However, it’s the Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash duo that has received the most love from the audience. As the show progressed, so did the story of Karan and Tejasswi. It won’t be wrong, though, to say that over the last few weeks, the duo has hit a bump.

Sharing the video on its official Instagram account, Colors TV asked, “Will ticket to finale task expose cracks in #Tejran’s relationship?"

The latest promo shared by Colors TV shows the growing rift between Tejaswi and Karan during the “Ticket to the finale" task. In the short clip, the two are seen arguing with each other. Tejaswi is even heard saying that she would play for those who play for her. Besides, she even tells Karan that he clearly has a problem if she wins.

These allegations upset Karan, who then asks Teja if she is doubting his intentions, adding how could these people become more important than him? Karan even tells Teja to have some shame.

As the promo ends, Teja is seen crying in a corner while Karan, too, had tears in his eyes.

