Bigg Boss 15: Top 6 Finalists' Moms Bring Biggest Twist, Set to Announce Eviction on Finale

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale is all set to take place this weekend, January 29, 2022 and January 30, 2022. On the big night, we’ll see the final six- Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Rashami Desai- face-off to determine who’ll be the last two standing.

And, as per a new promo of BB 15 grand finale, the top 6 finalists’ moms will make a joint appearance on stage with host Salman Khan. While the contestants will get emotional on seeing their respective mothers, what is announced next shocks them all. Among the six finalists of Bigg Boss 15, one will be evicted tonight and the elimination will be announced by the particular contestant’s mom.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also grace Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. They will be seen promoting their upcoming film, Gehraiyaan, on the show. Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen paying an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 finale. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz, were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Former Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, and Gauahar Khan will also appear on the finale night.

