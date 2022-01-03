Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Gets Evicted from Salman Khan Show After Pushing Pratik Sehajpal?

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants are trying hard to win ticket to finale tasks given by Vishal Singh, Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri, and Munmun Dutta. During the task, Pratik Sehajpal and Umr Riaz got into a physical fight.

Umar and Pratik pushed each other while having a verbal fight. Meanwhile, Rashami Desai interfered and warned Pratik to stay away from Umar. She says, “Dur rehkar baat kar." Now a new promo of the show is going viral on social media. In the video, Bigg Boss can be heard lashing out at the contestants for not adhering by the rules. From the clip, it seems that Bigg Boss is asking Umar Riaz to leave the house. Though it is still not confirmed that whether on not Umar will leave the show. After hearing this, everyone gets shocked including Rashami Desai, who shares a close bond with Umar.

Meanwhile, on Sunday’s episode, Bigg Boss asked housemates to give tasks to Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat in which they have to say ‘YES’ to the most to win. Nishant and Karan completed some unimaginable tasks given by the inmates, like eating a bunch of chilies, egg yolk, and onions. Karan won the round. Akanksha, Munmun, Vishal and Surbhi then planned the next BB fake house task. Akanksha won and challenged Tejasswi and Umar in the ‘break the ice’ mission. They have to melt the ice by any means without taking any other person’s help.

