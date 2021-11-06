Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz’s Father Slams Simba Nagpal for 'Islamophobic' Remarks and Violence

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal’s slur against Umar Riaz upset many viewers and celebrities. During a task, both Simba and Umar got into a heated argument and we saw Simba pushing Umar into the pool. What upset everyone most was Simba addressing Umar in inappropriate language, which for many people was below the belt and targeted his religion.

Now, Umar’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has called out Simba and the makers of the show in a series of posts on Twitter. “Pity on Simba who looks frustrated, only sleeps & enjoys BiggBoss15 food, carrying hatred against Umar Riaz from day one, resulting in his remarks of islamophobia & sudden push to Umar into the pool could have resulted in grievous injury? On Colors TV for their silence,"wrote Choudhary.

Umar’s team also shared a video of the fight on Instagram and wrote, “This is not only stooping down to another level but also passing a heinous comment on somebody who is just performing a task and giving his 100% using his mind and soul to win. It’s a shame to witness this, especially on national television.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans, who started trending `Justice for Umar Riaz’ on Twitter. Bigg Boss 7 finalist actress Gauahar Khan occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday after she threatened Umar’s fans with a complaint about cyberbullying her. Gauahar had slammed Umar for his violent behaviour during the task.

Umar’s brother and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz and his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana came out in support of Umar on social media

Umar has been named captain for this week following his win in the task.

