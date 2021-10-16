Bigg Boss 15: Violent Fights Inside House Irk Viewers, Show Contestants Termed 'Wild Animals'

With each passing episode, the drama and controversies inside Bigg Boss 15 house are getting more and more intense and the contestants are seen getting violent. A new promo showing contestants getting physical during a task is doing rounds on the internet. In the promo, the contestants can be seen given a task -Jungle mein dangal. All the housemates can be seen getting in physical fights, especially Karan Kundrra, who can be seen roughly pulling Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Both male as well as female contestants got equally violent. The video also shows a nasty fight between singer Afsana Khan and actress Shamita Shetty, who also indulged in name-calling.

The clip didn’t go well with the viewers as they expressed their dislike in the comment section. A user even commented, “Wtf is this. itni maramari kyun? Bigg Boss hai ya WWE? (Why so much violence? Is it Bigg Boss or WWE?)" Some users wrote that Afsana is trying to copy Shehnaaz Gill. Others too have commented on the post and wrote that the contestants have taken the jungle theme too seriously and hence behaving like wild animals. Such aggressive behaviour of housemates also made the viewers wonder how Salman Khan would react to this fight during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 Day 12 Photos: Vishal Recreates Deewaar Scene, Wins Housemates’ Clothes Back

Meanwhile, in the last episode, Afsana was seen making nasty comments on Shamita after she declared the opposite team winner during the Zehar Ka Kehartask. The winning team ie, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh and Vishal Kotian were allowed to enter the main house while others will stay in the jungle. The winning team was also rewarded with luxury baskets each.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Regrets Trusting Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty, Rethinks Strategy

This year, the Bigg Boss house is divided into two parts — one is the jungle area and the other is the main house. Earlier, only three contestants — Shamita, Nishant and Pratik- was given entry to the main house while the rest of the contestants were asked to live in BB jungle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.