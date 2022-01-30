Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian, Siddhant Chaturvedi Up the Style Quotient of the Grand Finale, See Pics

Within a few hours, one of the top five contestants will walk away with the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and Rs 50 lakh cash prize as the controversial reality show is set to come to an end. The contestants battling it out for the winning title are Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The grand finale episode will be graced by several celebrities including former Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, and Gauahar Khan. Joining them will be Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Vishal Kotian.

Vishal and Siddhant were clicked outside film city to shoot for the finale episode. The Gully Boy actor made a dashing entry on a bike. He was seen dressed in a cool t-shirt which he paired with a denim jacket and pants. Ananya and Siddhant will be appearing in the show to promote their upcoming film Gehraiyaan.

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian was also spotted at the Film City, where the finale is being shot. Vishal flaunted his toned body in a sleeveless jacket which he paired with jeans. Take a look at the photos:

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen paying an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 finale. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz, were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13. In the new promo, some moments from their BB 13 stint is shown.

The first part of the Bigg Boss 15 finale aired on Saturday, January 29 and the second part will be aired on Sunday, January 30, at 8 pm. All the eliminated contestants will also be making an appearance.

