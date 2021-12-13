Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian Slams Shamita Shetty's Mother, Says' Bahut Class Class Karte hai...'

The current season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has seen several relationships form and break. The season has also produced a series of controversies and controversial statements by the housemates, and one such statement came from ex-contestant Vishal Kotian. Before his eviction, he had called Shamita Shetty ‘maal’ and after being confronted, he argued that he said it jokingly and it is just the way he speaks. Now, the actor addressed these controversies in a recent interview with India.com.

When asked about it, he reasoned that people also dance on songs like ‘tu cheez badi hai mast mast’ without realising that women ate bein objectified in that song as well. He said that when people cnnot compete with one’s intelligence, they play with words. He then pointed out that he had called Tejasswi Prakash ‘maal’ prior to the Shamita incident but no one had a problem with that.

“In the eighth week, when I was explaining something to the press, the same word maal becomes an issue. If I have offended somebody, I am sorry but yeh mere aur mere behen ke beech ki baat hai (but this is between me and my sister). The next day I again went to Shamita and said ‘mere behen toh hai maal’ and she hugged and kissed me."

Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty, who is an ardent follower of Bigg Boss 15, always comes out in support of her daughter whenever she feels that the actress is being attacked unnecessarily. After a clip of Vishal making fun of Shamita’s boyfriend, Raqesh Bapat had gone viral, Sundanda called him a snake on social media.

In the interview, Vishal questioned her mother for being silent after Abhijit Bichkule called her daughter a bitch. “Now Sunanda aunty does not feel bad about her daughter being called a bitch or pair ki jutti. There is no tweet whatsoever. But she tweeted against a guy who was supporting her daughter left, right and centre inside the house," Vishal said.

He also pointed out that Devoleena Bhattacharjee, too, took a dig at Shamita by saying, “Shetty-giri nikaal dungi"

“Raqesh Bapat is still not her family. But still, she tweeted. That time it was family. Now Shilpa Shetty’s name is being mentioned but the whole world is okay with it. Similarly, her daughter is abusing on national TV! Bahut class class karte hai na yeh log Toh aab kisi ko maa-behen ki gaali dena by her daughter is okay," he continued.

He further added that if he was in the house, he would have asked Shamita and Abhijit not to abuse each other.

Meanwhile, the remaining participants of Bigg Boss 15 are Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Abhijit Bichukle, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh.

