Bigg Boss 15: VJ Andy Claims Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani Were 'Dating' During Dil Hi Toh Hai

Days after being criticised for tweeting about Karan Kundrra’s alleged romance with Yogita Bihani, VJ Andy has once again taken a dig at the Bigg Boss 15 contestant. Karan has been grabbing eyeballs for his growing bond with Tejasswi Prakash on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Andy, who recently tweeted about reports of Karan’s rumoured affair with Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Yogita Bihani, has now opened up about his post which received severe backlash from Karan’s fans on social media. Andy said that though he is unsure about whether Karan and Yogita are currently dating, they were indeed together during Dil Hi Toh Hai shoot.

“So Yogita and Karan aren’t dating right now but they were dating when they were shooting together for a show (Dil Hi Toh Hai) and Karan is known for dating his co-actors and everyone knows that. Beyond that, I don’t know if they are still together or not. Yogita also wasn’t vocal about it after my tweet so I didn’t get into the matter and left it there. I don’t like Karan Kundrra’s game but I have nothing personal against him," Andy told ETimes.

In the past, Karan Kundrra was in a relationship with his Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Kritika Kamra. He later dated VJ Anusha Dandekar. While he still continues to share a cordial relationship with Kritika, things got ugly with Anusha after their breakup. Anusha had hinted in her break-up post about Karan’s infidelity.

Talking about his rapport with Anusha, Andy told ETimes, “I know Anusha very well. So if I am on anyone’s side then it has to be Anusha’s side. Many people who know Karan have told me that this is not how he is in real life. In Bigg Boss, he is trying to show he’s intellectual and smart. But during a task, he always becomes aggressive and abusive. That’s what tasks are for - to show people’s real side. So that’s the real side of Karan… I think everyone has shades of grey and so does Karan."

