Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Akasa Singh Evicted for Least Audience Votes

Last week, we did not see an elimination taking place. However, a week before that, two contestants — Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht were eliminated in a mid-week eviction. This week, the three contestants nominated were Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian and Akasa Singh. On the Sunday’s episode, host Salman Khan announced that singer Akasa Singh has been evicted due to the least amount of public votes.

On her entry, Akasa had told us that her mother is a big reason why she said yes to the reality show this year. The singer had said, “My mom loves the show and has been watching it for many years. Before this I was busy, and maybe mentally I wasn’t prepared because I didn’t think I was a good enough contestant to do a show like this. I don’t know how to do all these mind games and everything, but I guess this year, the pandemic has made my frame of mind such that the I am all about ‘let’s see what happens’."

Meanwhile, so far, four contestants have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. They are Sahil Shroff, who was the first contestant to get eliminated, followed by Vidhi and Donal and the latest one is Akasa.

