Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Teases Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash; Says Raqesh Bapat is Not Returning

The Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 started with Bunty Aur Babli 2 actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh entering the house to interact with the housemates and they had a fun game for them. The housemates are asked to put ‘keechad’ or mud on each other depending on the category they fit in. Neha Bhasin was asked to pour mud on the most ‘chugalkhor’ person, according to her. She chose Karan Kundrra. Shamita Shetty said Nishant Bhatt is the most ‘matlabi’ person as he would sacrifice his friends in order to go forward in the game. Tejasswi Prakash said Neha is dishonest and Vishal Kotian said that Jay Bhanushali is the most clueless person in the game.

However, when Umar was asked to name the most irritating person, he chose Pratik Sehajpal and this led to a huge fight between the two. After Umar threw mud on Pratik, the latter charged at Umar and threw mud back at him. All hell broke loose as Pratik and Umar get violent in the presence of Siddhant and Sharvari and their housemates tried to stop them.

Salman Khan then addressed whatever transpired in the task. He made Pratik realise that the cuss words he used for Umar earlier was not okay and it is derogatory. He then addressed Umar’s aggressive behaviour and referred to the incident of him throwing away food earlier.

However, Salman’s angry mood turned into a fun mood as he invited Rani Mukherji on stage. The two shook a leg on their iconic song Sarki Jo Sar Se Woh Dheere Dheere and Rani’s upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2’s title track.

They also played a game of dumb charades and quiz each other before Siddhant and Sharvari joined them for more fun. Siddhant enjoyed a fanboy moment with Salman and got emotional. He then requests Salman to dance with them on the latest song of Bunty Aur Babli 2 Tatto Waaliye.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukherji also interacted with the housemates and she had a fun task for them. They had to inhale air from a helium balloon and speak in funny voices. Neha was made to sing a song and Shamita was asked to recite a rhyme in Hindi.

She also asked Karan who he likes the most and Salman took the opportunity to pull his leg. He started singing ‘Karan ko Teja pasand hai’ in the tune of his song Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai. The fun game continued for a while and then Rani asks the housemates who is ‘Bunty’ and who is ‘Babli.’ Most of the housemates choose Karan and Tejasswi.

However, there was no eviction this week as two contestants, Raqesh Bapat and Afsana Khan were already evicted. Salman Khan further informed Shamita Shetty that her partner Raqesh, who had left the house due to medical reasons will not be coming back as he is not in a good health. The news came as a shock to Shamita who was later seen talking to Neha and Rajiv about it.

