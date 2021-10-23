Bigg Boss 15: Who will Get Evicted from Salman Khan Show's This Weekend?

Initially eight contestants were nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 15 house. The contestants were Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Ieshaan Sehgal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian and Afsana Khan. Captain of the week, Nishant Bhat, was given a special power by Bigg Boss to nominate eight contestants.

However, following the process, the nominated contestants were given a chance to save themselves. Turn-by-turn four nominated contestants had to go inside the ‘illusion room’ and save themselves. Shamita entered the room followed by Karan and Afsana. Afsana saved herself, whereas Shamita and Karan continued to remain nominated.

From the seven nominated contestants, the chances of Karan or Shamita getting evicted are very less. In the previous week, Farah Khan, who had entered the Bigg Boss house as a guest, had given Karan the first spot on the ranking. On the other hand, Shamita has a strong support from outside from her sister, actress Shilpa Shetty and boyfriend, actor Raqesh Bapat among others.

Advertisement

Compared to other nominated contestants Vishal and Umar also have less chance of going out in this week. Vishal has formed a connection with Shamita, whom he calls his sister, whereas Umar has also made alliances and performs task exceedingly well.

Remaining are Miesha, Ieshaan and Simba. Some viewers believe that Meisha and Ishaan will remain in the house for some more time owing to their love angle. However, these three contestants have high chances of leaving the show this weekend.

Who do you think will get evicted? Vote here:

Quizmaker

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.