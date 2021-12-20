Bigg Boss 15: Why is Rakhi Sawant Tolerating Husband Ritesh's Misbehaviour? She Explains

Everyone watching Bigg Boss 15 has at least once wondered why Rakhi Sawant, the Bollywood actor, tolerates her husband Ritesh’s behaviour. Rakhi entered the house as a wild card entrant and so did her husband. In fact, this was the first time when the world saw Rakhi, who had never made any picture of Ritesh public since they got married in 2018.

On this Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan took Ritesh to task for misbehaving with Rakhi. Rakhi, too, has finally opened up about why she is tolerating Ritesh’s misbehaviour. Rakhi was seen talking to Shamita Shetty about her relationship with Ritesh.

Rakhi said that she listens to Ritesh because he is getting her mother treated. Rakhi told Shamita that she is very upset in her life. She said that she does not have any more power to fight with anything. Rakhi said that her mother was admitted to the hospital with his card only. She said that she is not educated. She said that her expenses and insurance work is handled by Ritesh only. She said that she does not get money from the work that she honestly does.

The housemates have also been seen talking to Rakhi about this. Before Salman, Farah, too, had scolded Ritesh about his behaviour towards Rakhi.

Salman, too, told Ritesh that neither the industry nor Rakhi or Bigg Boss fans liked the way he treated Rakhi in the house.

