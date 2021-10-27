Bigg Boss 15: Wild Card Entrant Rajiv Adatia Cries After Afsana Khan’s Obnoxious Comment

The latest episode of Bigg Boss season 15 was filled with drama and entertainment but wild card entry Rajiv Adatia’s day was sad. Contestant Afsana Khan made an obnoxious comment on his weight and Rajiv could not handle it. During the captaincy task, making fun of Rajiv, Afsana said that if he were taking part in the task, he would not even fit in the empty alphabet space. Rajiv lost his cool on this comment and gave a warning to Afsana. He told her that she could make fun of others but he won’t tolerate these kinds of comments.

He added that everything was not funny and she should think a little before speaking. Rajiv’s rakhi sister and contestant Shamita Shetty agreed to him and asked Afsana to back off. Afsana sought forgiveness and said that this was not such a big thing.

Advertisement

Later on, Rajiv got emotional and could not stop himself from crying. Shamita went to him and tried to console him. She said that he should not lose heart over such a small thing. She told Rajiv that he was stronger than these things. But Rajiv didn’t stop crying and said that he had some medical problem.

When Afsana saw Rajiv crying in a corner even after Shamita tried to console him, she apologised. Shamita, then, revealed that Rajiv had Thyroid.

As far as Rajiv’s game is concerned, he started playing immediately after he entered the house. The wild card entrant started provoking housemates against each other without wasting any time. His biggest target was the Ishan-Maisha duo.

Rajiv enquired Ishan for getting involved with Maisha and not focussing on the game. Looks like Rajiv has his game pretty clear in his mind. While this wild card entry has made the show even more interesting, let’s see how successful Rajiv is going to be inside the house.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.