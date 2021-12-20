Bigg Boss 15: Will Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pratik Sehajpal's Closeness Bother Abhijit?

The last few episodes of Bigg Boss 15, the controversial reality show that airs on Colors TV, have seen some dramatic changes in the house. And now the latest promo, shared by Colors on Instagram, indicates growing closeness between contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal. Sharing the 48-second promo, the channel, in the caption, said, “Will the growing closeness between Pratik and Devoleena upset Abhijit?"

On Monday’s episode, Devoleena was seen having a conversation with Prateek in the garden area. She also said that she was feeling attracted to him. Devoleena also praised Pratik’s game. She told Pratik that initially, she thought that he was wrong but slowly she started getting attracted towards him.

Looks like the audience will get to see new equations developing in the upcoming episodes. In a promo, Rakhi and Umar can be seen talking to Abhijeet about Devoleena. However, Abhijeet was seen sitting quietly while the two spoke to him.

In a task recently, Abhijeet supported Devoleena. He even said that he would also give his life for Devoleena and asked her if she would give him a kiss, which offended Devoleena.

On Weekend ka War, Salman scolded Abhijeet a lot on this issue. A lot of other things have also happened in the house. Rashmi Desai and Devoleena’s friendship came to an end after several arguments.

A couple of days ago, Devoleena was given jail punishment by the housemates. Anyhow, it will be interesting for the audience to see Abhijeet’s reaction to Devoleena and Pratik’s growing bond in the coming episodes.

