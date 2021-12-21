Bigg Boss 15: Will Marry Rakhi Sawant Once I Get Divorced, Says Ritesh

Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss 15 house along with her husband, Ritesh Singh. It had created a storm as all eyes were on him.Until their entry, people were doubtful about Rakhi’s marriage. Ritesh is an NRI software professional, who hails from Bihar and currently lives in Belgium. Well, despite his presence on the show, people are in disbelief that he is Rakhi’s husband. Things when southwhen pictures of him along with his wifeSnigdha Priyaand a son went viral. In an interview with ETimes, Snigdha had stated that he was still married to her, and she was taken aback on seeing him as Rakhi’s husband.

After a small stint on the reality show, Ritesh has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house along with co-contestant Rajiv Adatia. During his presence on the show, the NRI had to face a bunch of accusations by his first wife, Snigdha, his behaviour towards Rakhi was also checked by host Salman Khan.

Now, in the latest conversation with the leading portal, Ritesh admitted that he is not divorced yet, but people who think that he is morally wrong should first listen to his side of the story too. Affirmatively, Ritesh said, “Just because a woman has levelled allegations against a man, it doesn’t mean he ought to be wrong." The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant said that he has been tight-lipped because he does not intend to talk about his personal life. Ritesh mentioned that he was also quiet for the sake of his child. “Isne meri life kharaab kar dee hai par main apne bachche ki nahi karna chahta. (She has spoiled my life, I don’t spoil my child’s life)," he added.

Addressing the most talked about topic – his marriage to Rakhi, Ritesh replied that the two did not have a formal wedding or a court marriage. Ritesh assured that once he gets a divorce, he will marry Rakhi. He revealed that the actress had supported him when his personal life was in the doldrums.

