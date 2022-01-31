Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash Bags Lead Role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6

Apart from winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh, Tejasswi Prakash bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Ever since the sixth season was announced by the channel, speculations had been rife about who will be playing the role of the new serpent in Ekta Kapoor’s show. On the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan announced Tejasswi’s next venture followed by a sizzling performance by the new Naagin on the block.

After enthralling the viewers by playing an incredible game, Tejasswi will take ahead the baton and essay the titular role alongside her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal.

This season of the fantasy-mystery show shall witness the serpent queen ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show. ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity.

With an ensemble star cast featuring actors such as Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal amongst others this season of ‘Naagin’ will air soon on Colors.

Earlier, fans had speculated that Mouni Roy or Divyanka Tripathi will bag the role. Rubina Dilaik’s name was also suggested by many.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi and Pratik Sehajpal were the top two finalists of this season of Bigg Boss. The former’s boyfriend Karan Kundraa made it to the top three. Shamita Shetty was eliminated whereas Nishant Bhat chose Rs 10 lakhs over the trophy. Rashami Desai, who also made it to the top six along with these contestants was eliminated on Saturday’s episode.

The grand finale episode was also raced by former Bigg Boss winners including Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati and Rubina Dilaik. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill appeared on the show to pay tribute to her late friend and her season’s winner Sidharth Shukla.

The eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss 15 and the family members of the finalists were also present to support them.

