Tejasswi Prakash Poses With Parents and Trophy in First Post After Winning Bigg Boss 15

After her big win in the 15th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, Tejasswi Prakash penned a heartfelt note for her supporters and posed alongside her parents with the trophy in her hand. Taking to Instagram, she shared the picture and wrote, “Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!!!#biggboss #biggboss15 #biggboss15winner."

Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi had made it to the top two and on Sunday night, Salman Khan announced the latter as the winner. Karan Kundrra made it to the top 3.

Advertisement

Take a look at her post:

Apart from Tejasswi, Pratik, and Karan, Nishant, Shamita, and Rashami Desai were a part of the top six finalists as well. While Nishant chose to leave the show after accepting Rs 10 lakh, Shamita and Rashami were voted out. While Bigg Boss 15 started on a fiery note with some very popular faces, the entertainment quotient soon went down drastically. Tejasswi and Karan, however, did stand out from the start, thanks to their mushy romance and headstrong personalities.

The ‘Swaragini’ actress made friends like Nishant Bhat and Simba Nagpal, while her constant fights with Shamita Shetty formed another defining point of her journey.

Twice in the Bigg Boss house, Top 5 contestants were picked out of the lot. Once by the media who were invited for a press conference and before that when choreographer and director Farah Khan arrived on the reality show. Both times, Tejasswi was in the running for the trophy. This in itself was proof that she played the game well and became one of the highlights in this season.

Advertisement

Apart from the trophy, she also walked away with a cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.