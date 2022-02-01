Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash to Headline Most Expensive Season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin?

Stars are aligned in favour of Tejasswi Prakash. Not only did the TV actor lift the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, but she has also bagged one of the most expensive seasons of Naagin. Post her win, Tejasswi got just one day to spend with her parents and boyfriend, Karan Kundrra as she has started shooting for Naagin 6 from today. Reportedly, costumes were sent over to her place on January 31 for trials. The promo featuring Tejasswi as the lead in the upcoming season of Naagin was unveiled on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. Each season of Naagin brings in a new story, but so far, the success achieved by the first season starring Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani has been unbeatable. This time Ekta Kapoor has decided to go all-in with a whopping budget. The theme of this season is about a neighbouring nation unleashing biological warfare on the country. Naagin will appear as a superhero than a serpent maiden, who is looking to seek revenge for the deaths of loved ones.

A source close to the production told Bollywood Life that Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi and Simba Nagpal is going to be the most expensive season. If the show does not work, there is a possibility that Ekta might shut down the franchise from next year. You will be surprised to know that Ekta is making Naagin 6 on a whopping budget of Rs. 130 crores. The director-producer wants to go all big or not at all. There is a lot at stake this time, and obviously, this puts a lot of performance pressure on the star cast. The source revealed that people told Ekta that she could have made a movie with this huge sum, but she intends to try her luck one last time.

The show, which is expected to be heavy on special effects, will start with a Basant Panchami special. Some of the actors, who have previously essayed the character of Naagin like Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, and Surbhi Chandna will be putting up special performances. Actor Pearl V Puri is also expected to be joining them.

