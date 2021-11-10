Bigg Boss 15's Afsana Khan Tries to Inflict Self Harm with Knife, Shraddha Arya's Marriage Rumours Gather Steam

Afsana Khan has reportedly been thrown out of the Bigg Boss 15 house after she allegedly attempted to physically harm herself with a knife. As per an upcoming promo for Wednesday’s episode, Afsana loses her calm and tries to self-harm after losing in the VIP access task.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Kicked Out of Salman Khan’s Show for Using Knife to Self-harm?

Kundali Bhagya fame actress Shraddha Arya will reportedly tie the knot with a navy man on November 16 in Delhi. However, confirmation is yet to arrive on such speculations.

Read: Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani Both to Tie the Knot in November?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s nine-month-old daughter was threatened by a cyber bully, who has now been nabbed.

Read: Cyberbully Nabbed for Rape Threats to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Daughter, Farhan Akhtar is ‘Glad’

As per reports, Singham 3 will be releasing on Independence Day weekend in 2023 with Ajay Devgn returning as his cop character Bajirao Singham. More details regarding the plot line and setting have also surfaced.

Read: Here’s How Sooryavanshi Sets up Ajay Devgn Starrer Singham 3

Supermodel Bella Hadid has posted a long note about her mental health “rollercoaster" of “breakdowns and burnouts", along with a series of photos showing her in tears.

Read: Bella Hadid Opens Up About ‘Breakdowns and Burnouts’ With Tearful Selfies on Instagram

