Bigg Boss 15's Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer Romance For a Music Video Days After Announcing Break-Up

Days after announcing that they have parted ways, Bigg Boss 15’s Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer have now collaborated for a music video. On Thursday, Ieshaan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a poster in which he was seen romancing his former ladylove. While he sported a white kurta, Miesha wore a suit of the same colour.

The song is titled ‘Tere Bin’ and is sung by Shubham Singh. While the lyrics are written by Samay, the song is composed by Showkidd and Harsh Krgeti. It is produced by Shubham Aggarwal, Ankur Aggarwal, Amit Garg and Siddharth Banerjee whereas the music video is directed by Sumit Bamal.

The music video announcement comes just a few days after Ieshaan issued a statement announcing that he and Miesha are no longer in a relationship. He had mentioned that even though he wanted this relationship to last long, things did not work out well between them. “It is better to clear that we are not together anymore. I obviously had plans to have a long-term one but sometimes life doesn’t have the same plans as you do," a part of his statement read.

Later, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ieshaan also explained how things changed after they left the Bigg Boss 15 house and shared that it was all ‘very much different’. He went on to say that it’s good that they have broken up and told the news portal, “She wanted different things from life and so did I. The circumstances of the show were very different. I was very much invested in the relationship. When we came out and entered the real world, it was very much different from what we were facing inside the house. I think it is good that we broke up."

“I’m not in touch with her. If you are asking if I’m on talking terms with her or I’d like to talk to her, then no," the actor had further mentioned.

