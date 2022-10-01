Bigg Boss 16: Ahead of New Season's Premiere, Looking Back at Salman Khan's Salary Over the Years

The premiere of Bigg Boss 16 is just around the corner and amid this, the rumours of Salman Khan being paid a whopping amount of Rs 1,000 crore has created a massive buzz online. However, during a recent press conference, the host denied the claim and explained that he will stop working if he would ever receive such a great amount. Salman Khan’s salary for hosting the controversial show always manages to garner the attention of the show’s admirers. Hence, before the brand new season of Bigg Boss 16 airs on television, here’s tracing back the superstar’s salary ever since he donned the hat of the host for the reality TV show.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss salary over the years

Salman Khan took over the charge of the host from season 4 and as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor was paid approximately Rs 2.5 crore per episode as he began the hosting journey. The fees remained the same from season four to season six. However, post that Khan urged the makers to double his fees. Hence, it is likely that the Partner fame was paid Rs 5 crore per episode for Bigg Boss season 7.

It is estimated there was a slight increase in his salary for Bigg Boss 8 and he was paid approximately Rs 5.5 crore for the season. If the report is to be believed, then Khan’s salary was once again increased as he charged Rs 7-8 crore for Bigg Boss seasons 9 and 10. Another report by Pinkvilla suggests that Khan was paid a whopping Rs 200 crore for Bigg Boss 13, amounting to Rs 13 crore per episode. Last year, Economic Times estimated that the Bollywood star charged a whopping Rs 350 crore for Bigg Boss 15.

What is Salman Khan’s salary for Bigg Boss 16?

While rumours of him charging Rs 1000 crore for the show continues to surface online, Khan has rubbished the claim during the upcoming season’s press conference. The superstar explained that his expenses are such that as soon as money comes, it quickly goes away too. He said, “I have so many expenses, like the fees of the lawyers. Here Salman earns, here Salman gives. It comes, it goes." He revealed that his salary is not even 1/4th of the rumoured amount and the ED and IT departments are well aware of it.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on Saturday, October 1. Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, and Gautam Vig, are some of the contestants who will play the game of survival in the Bigg Boss mansion.

