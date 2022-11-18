Bigg Boss: Angry Salman Khan Takes Off Blazer, Warns Shalin, MC Stan; Tells Sumbul 'Chali Jaao'

Bigg Boss 16 contestants MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot have grabbed the headlines this week for being embroiled in an ugly fight. At one point during the latest episode, things turned out to be so heated that rapper MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot had to be separated by the entire house as the two looked ready to pounce at each other. The violent altercation will be addressed by host Salman Khan during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Everything began when contestant Tina Datta sprained her leg and both MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot ran to her rescue. When Stan asked Shalin to leave Tina alone, Shalin asked him to stop. This irked Stan and he started cussing Shalin. This led to a huge fight between them. Later, Sumbul became too protective about Shalin and asked him to be in his room. When Tina came to talk to Shalin and asked him to resolve his issue with Stan, Sumbul continued to shout. Tina asked Sumbul to be calm, but the latter didn’t listen to her.

In the latest promo, Salman slams Sumbul Touqeer highlighting her obsession with Shalin Bhanot. The latter seemingly tells the host, “She is 20 years younger to me!" Salman Khan further questions, “Itni kaunsi gehri dosti hai that you are not giving Tina to talk to him for 5 mins? (How deep is your friendship that you won’t let Tina talk to him even for 5 minutes)" In response, Sumbul breaks down and tells the host she wants to go to home, and the latter says, “So leave, who is stopping you?"

Salman Khan will also be seen addressing the aggression shown in the house by MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. “One is thinking himself to be Bruce Lee and one thinks himself to be Dara Singh. It would have been fun had you guys fought for real," said the host. To this, Shalin asks Khan’s permission to allow them to fight. Salman shoots back asking if he wants his permission to kill the other person. While schooling Stan, Salman asks Stan if he should send the clip of the entire fight to his mother to reveal what her son is doing inside the house.

Shalin Bhanot adamantly claims that either Stan should leave the house, or he will. The host replies, “No one is stopping you."

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm during the week but the weekend special episodes begin at 9.30 pm.

