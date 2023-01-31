Soundarya Sharma, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 16, has received praise from veteran actor and her Ranchi Diaries co-star Anupam Kher for her journey in showbiz. The actor lauded her 'dignity' and 'survival instincts' and wished her luck in her future endeavors. He wrote, “Dear Soundarya, your journey from being a doctor to acting in Ranchi Diaries to Raktanchal to being a participant in Big Boss has had its ups and downs. But you have always maintained your dignity and survival instincts. Good luck with your upcoming projects. Badhe chalo!"

Anupam retweeted Soundarya’s post on Twitter that shows the actress being lauded by Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. The video begins with Soundarya appearing on the big screen as Salman tells her, ‘Sabse jyaada smart agar iss ghar mein hai, sabse bhudiman ghar mein hai, aap hi ho (you are the only one who is the smartest and the wisest in this house)." After hearing this, the actress starts blushing. Salman further says, “Shatir ho, acchi baat hain (it's good that you are clever)." She captioned the video “You know it's right when Salman Khan himself compliments you”.

Actress Soundarya Sharma was evicted from the Bigg Boss house during the Ravivaar ki Vaar episode on January 22. During the episode, she praised the other competitors on the Salman Khan-hosted reality television programme for teaching her important lessons.

Following the results of the audience voting, the candidate was placed in the bottom three together with Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Salman Khan requested that the housemates vote unanimously to determine who should be evicted after the three-way tie, due to which Soundarya was selected and had to leave the show. Bigg Boss 16 episodes are available on Colors TV and Voot from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. and on weekends at 9 p.m.

Soundarya Sharma and Anupam Kher co-starred in the much-acclaimed film Ranchi Diaries. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the TV series, Country Mafia alongside Anita Raj, Sohit Soni and Satish Kaushik. Anupam Kher, on the other hand, will star in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War alongside Nana Patekar. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 15 this year. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan and Ali Fazal.

