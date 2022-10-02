Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Is One of The Hottest Contestants In Salman Khan’s Show; See Her Bikini Pics

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: October 02, 2022, 17:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Archana Gautam is one of the hottest contestants to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actress-politician told Salman Khan that she wants to marry a politician.

Archana Gautam is one of the 16 contestants who have made their way into one of the biggest reality shows on television - Bigg Boss 16. An actress, model and politician, aims to serve the nation. While talking to the host of the show, Salman Khan on stage, she said she wants to marry a politician. The actress is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebs who have entered the house, and her sizzling bikini pictures are proof.

Archana Gautam looks hot in this bikini pic. (Image: Instagram)

Archana Gautam has been an MLA candidate from Hastinapur during the election. She had contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Hastinapur constituency in the Meerut district. Archaha is one of the most glamorous stars who have entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. Take a look at her hot bikini pics:

Archana Gautam looks hotness overloaded in this bright bikini (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Archana Gautam poses with a smile on her face in a white bikini. (Image credit: Instagram)

Archana Gautam is a golden diva in this shimmery golden bikini. (Image credit: Instagram)

Archana Gautam poses in a bright yellow tasselled bikini by the pool. (Image credit: Instagram)

Archana Gautam is a sight to behold in this hot high waist bikini. (Image: Instagram)

Archana Gautam looks like a mermaid on the beach in this neon green monokini. (Image: Instagram)

Archana Gautam basks in the sun in this hot bikini picture. (Image: Instagram)

first published: October 02, 2022, 14:39 IST
last updated: October 02, 2022, 17:07 IST