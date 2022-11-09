Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Eliminated After 'Violence' Against Shiv Thakare; Fans in Shock

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has reportedly been thrown out of Salman Khan-hosted show after she allegedly got physical with her fellow housemate Shiv Thakare. Actor-politician Archana has emerged as one of the most entertaining contestants on the controversial reality show. However, if the latest buzz is to be believed then Archana has been eliminated by the makers for apparently hitting Shiv.

According to several unconfirmed tweets and a Twitter handle which goes by the name, The Khabri, popular for sharing inside information regarding Bigg Boss, stated that Archana has been “eliminated for being physical with Shiv Thakare." As soon as the news went viral, ‘shocked’ fans began trending ‘Bring Archana Back’ on Twitter.

One user wrote, “It’s so sad she contributed so much to show. People poke her by making fun of her, gang up and insult her till she fights back, ab ye Mawali ne poke kiya toh nikal diya. I will not watch @BiggBoss Bring back Archana Gautam #ArchanaGuatam." (sic) Another one posted, “Without Archana show will become boring, if she’s out then I am going to stop watching bigboss!!"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gori Nagori have been nominated for elimination this week.

Read all the Latest Movies News here