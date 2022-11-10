Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Will Re-enter Salman Khan's Show After Choking Shiv Thakare

In shocking turn of events, Archana Gautam was expelled from Bigg Boss 16 after she got allegedly choked fellow contestant Shiv Thakare during an intense argument. The incident reportedly took place around 3 am on Wednesday.

Although Colors TV is yet to confirm the news of her eviction, an ETimes report claimed that Archana tried to strangle Shiv during the fight. The report added that it was Shiv who asked Bigg Boss to eliminate her. The report also claimed that Archana Gautam made ‘inappropriate and malicious comments’ against Shiv which resulted in a massive fight. Shiv reportedly got bruises around his neck due to the altercation.

Now, another report in ETimes claims that Archana will be brought back by the makers. The actress-politician is likely to re-enter the show after two days.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as soon as the news went viral, ‘shocked’ fans began trending ‘Bring Archana Back’ on Twitter. One user wrote, “It’s so sad she contributed so much to show. People poke her by making fun of her, gang up and insult her till she fights back, ab ye Mawali ne poke kiya toh nikal diya. I will not watch @BiggBoss Bring back Archana Gautam #ArchanaGuatam." (sic) Another one posted, “Without Archana show will become boring, if she’s out then I am going to stop watching bigboss!!"

Archana made quite a stir in the house as she got into an argument with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on the very first day of the show. Time and again, Archana has grabbed headlines for her controversial remarks on fellow housemates.

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gori Nagori, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have been nominated for eviction this week. However, with Archana’s sudden exit, it is to see if Salman Khan would eliminate yet another contestant during this Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Read all the Latest Movies News here