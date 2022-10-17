Bigg Boss 16: Bhojpuri Star Rani Chatterjee Claims Sajid Khan Asked About Sex During Himmatwala Audition

A new allegation against Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan is now making headlines. Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, in a recent interview, claimed that he misbehaved with her, asking her questions about her breast size and enquiring about the frequency of sex she has.

New claims have emerged just weeks after Sajid Khan was announced as one of the participants of Bigg Boss 16. Several celebrities raised objections against the filmmaker, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a number of women during the #MeToo movement, joining the show.

While Sajid continues to be a part of the show, Rani Chatterjee told Aaj Tak about the time he asked uncomfortable questions during the audition of Himmatwala. “I got in contact with Sajid’s team during the shoot of Himmatwala. He had himself called me and told me that the director wants to get in touch with me. Then he later told me, you come to my house and the meeting could be held there. He also instructed me to come alone and not bring any manager or PR since it was a formal meeting," she said.

“Since he’s such a huge director in Bollywood, I listened to him. I went to his Juhu house where he was alone. He initially told me that he was casting me for the ‘Dhoka Dhoka’ item song. He told me that I will have to wear a short lehenga and asked me to show him my legs. Since I was wearing a long skirt, I had to lift it up till my knees assuming maybe that is the process," she added.

Also disclosing that the Housefull director had tried to touch her inappropriately, Rani stated, “I got scared when he asked me to tell him about my breast size. Don’t be shy, do you have a boyfriend or not? How often do you have s*x? I got really uncomfortable and asked him ‘what is all this conversation?’ He thought I would do him a favour but I immediately left. He even tried to touch me inappropriately."

Previously, Lock Upp star Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Simran Suri, Marina Kuwar, Aahana Kumra, Dimple Paula, Sherlyn Chopra, and journalist Karishma Upadhyay accused Sajid of sexual harassment. Mandana also announced her exit from Bollywood after Sajid became a part of the show.

