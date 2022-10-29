Bigg Boss 16: Captaincy or Food Supply? Gautam Vig Has to Choose One Now

Bigg Boss 16 saw its fourth Weekend Ka Vaar with host Salman Khan on Friday. Unlike the previous installments with Salman Khan, the Friday episode show was fierce and full of learning for a few contestants.

The upcoming episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be an exciting one. In the latest teaser of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan presents two choices to Gautam, either captaincy or saving the food supplies for the whole house.

In a shocking surprise to everyone, Gautam opted for captaincy leaving everyone angry and disappointed. Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit, and Priyanka lost their calm. Archana yelled at Vig and said, “Who is he to stop our ration.’’

Sajid Khan supports Archana and completely loses his temper on Gautam and says, “You are doing all of this to be safe in the house, You will now see my anger". Even Abdu Rozik was seen calling Gautam Vig a bad captain and wanting him to lose the bet.

Earlier, Gautam was seen sharing his insecurities with Soundarya and later in the captaincy task pleaded with Ankit to choose him over ration. Similar was the reaction of his admirers and Bigg Boss viewers.

The second reason for the fans to feel a bolt from the blue was Abdu Rozik’s voluntary exit from the show. This was a drop of a bombshell for the housemates, Nimrit, Priyanka, and Soundarya who started to sob after hearing this.

