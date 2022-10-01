Bigg Boss 16: Choti Sardarni Aka Nimrit Ahluwalia Wants Salman Khan To Be Shirtless On Weekend Ka Waar

Bigg Boss is back with its season 16 and Choti Sardarni aka Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is its first contestant. After Salman Khan introduced her as the first contestant during the premiere episode, Nimrit indulged in a conversation with the megastar and accused him of ‘breaking hearts’ and ‘not being shirtless’. The actress shared how he should grace Weekend Ka Waar shirtless.

During the conversation, Nimrit also recalled a childhood incident and revealed how she met Salman in Ladakh while she was in class seven. She shared how she managed to take a picture with the actor back then following which she became extremely popular in school. Nimrit went on to call Salman her ‘lucky charm’.

Other celebrities who have been introduced as Bigg Boss 16 contestants so far are Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik. Other contestants who will be a part of the show include Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, and Soundarya Sharma. Reportedly, Sajid Khan will also be a part of the show. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Meanwhile, during the premiere, Bigg Boss also warned contestants that no preparation will help them for the show. “Welcome to my new house. My presence will be felt in every corner of the house. There is no way to escape or hide. Contestants have been chosen to play my new game but no preparation will help them. My house, my laws, my game. You will choose who will win," Bigg Boss said.

Bigg Boss 16 will air from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel whereas on weekends, Salman Khan will be hosting the show from 9:30 pm.

