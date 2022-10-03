Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Gori Nagori Reveals Rakhi Sawant Is Her Favourite, Says 'Want To Entertain All' | Exclusive

Gori Nagori, a well-known Haryanvi dancer, is now locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Born in Nagaur, Rajasthan, not many people know that Gori rose to fame after the release of her hit song ‘Le Photo Le’ which was sung by Nilu Rangili. During the premiere episode of the controversial reality show, Salman Khan introduced her as ‘Shakira of Haryana’ following which Gori also taught dance steps to the superstar.

While Gori is now a participant in Bigg Boss 16, News18 Showsha got a chance to interact with her just before she entered the show. She answered if she has any strategy for the game show and revealed Rakhi Sawant and Shehnaaz Gill are her favourite from the previous seasons. Here are the snippets from Gori Nagori’s interview:

How excited or nervous are you for Bigg Boss 16?

I am not nervous at all. I want to enter Bigg Boss 16 house as soon as possible. I will enjoy it to the fullest.

How many weeks do you think you’ll be able to survive in the show?

Even I don’t know about this. I would want to live a minimum of two months in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

What made you agree to participate in Bigg Boss 16?

I always wanted to participate in Bigg Boss. That’s why I agreed for the show.

Have you watched the previous seasons of Bigg Boss? Who was your favourite?

Rather than taking one name, I’ll name multiple people. I have watched several seasons and in the last season (Bigg Boss 15), I really liked Rakhi Sawant. I did not watch the last season from beginning to end so I don’t know much about it. Prior to this, I loved Shehnaaz Gill, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain actress Shilpa Shinde. Hina Khan and Manveer Gurjar were also my favourite. In every season, I have had a favourite.

Do you have a strategy to survive in the show?

I have not thought about it for now. I just want to enter the house for now and enjoy. Once I enter the house, I’ll see how others are playing and accordingly I’ll make my strategy. I have not thought about something else for now. I just want to be friends with everyone and entertain all.

One thing you’ll miss a lot while you’ll be in the Bigg Boss house?

I will miss my family, my team, people who stay with me. I will also miss my friends, my mother and my sister. Me and my team have been working together for a long time now. We have not stayed away from each other even for 15 days.

If you have to warn your fellow contestants of one thing about you, what would it be?

There is nothing like this. I am very cute. I cannot scare people. Only if others poke me, then only they will get to see my other side.

Which Bigg Boss house rule do you think you’ll violate the most?

I have seen how everyone’s clothes are kept in one place and how others can do anything to them. If we can be provided with a cupboard, it would be good. I don’t think I’ll violate any of Bigg Boss’ rules. It will depend upon the situation. We will get to know about it later only.

