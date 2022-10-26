Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Gori Nagori's Cham Cham Dance Video Breaks The Internet

One of our favourite TV reality shows, Bigg Boss is back with its 16th season and people are loving it. Like every other season, it has a variety of personalities. And one of them is our cute and bubbly Gori Nagori from the Haryanvi industry. The dancer is making heads turn with not only her aura in the Bigg Boss house but also one of her dance videos, Cham Cham, which is going viral on YouTube.

Gori Nagori is ruling the hearts of the audience just like Sapna Choudhary did a few seasons ago. Many of Gori Nagori’s songs have gone viral since her appearance on Bigg Boss. Her Chham Cham song is currently trending on social media, including YouTube. In the video, Nagori is dancing to the hit number, which has captivated the audience.

Millions of people have seen Gori Nagori’s song to date, and it continues to be popular. The song was performed by Haryanvi singer and artist Ruchika Jangid. Gori Nagori’s song was released on the TMZ Haryanvi YouTube channel. Almost a year has passed since the release of the song, but euphoria remains.

Gori Nagori is a dancer and stage performer. Nagori has rocked the industry with many superhit songs, including Le Photo Le, Ghungroo UK Haryanvi, and Teri Meri Baat Bigad Jayegi, in addition to Chham Cham.

