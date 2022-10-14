Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Shiv Thakare Makes Shocking Revelation About His Dating Life

Bigg Boss 16 saw its second captaincy task recently, and contestant Gautam Viz emerged as the winner. Gautam received strong competition from Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare in the captaincy task. Both contenders put their best foot forward to become the new captain of the house.

Ever since the inception of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare has bowled viewers over with his honesty and simplicity. The budding friendship between Shiv and Abdu has also won audiences’ hearts. Recently, Shiv has been making headlines for one of his interviews before entering the Bigg Boss house.

In a conversation with a media portal, Shiv Thakare revealed that he was in a relationship with more than 100 girls. When asked whether he was ready to face all the challenges in Bigg Boss 16, Shiv said that he is a clear-minded person. The MTV Roadies Rising star added that he has not kept any secrets from the masses. Shiv further said that he had spoken about having 169 girlfriends in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and even had a conversation with his first girlfriend, much to everyone’s surprise. The 33-year-old concluded his statement by sharing that his life is an “open book."

Meanwhile, in the first Weekend Ka War on Bigg Boss 16, with Salman Khan, Sajid Khan gave the titles of Singham and Raajneeti to Shiv Thakare. Later, Shiv’s team posted a glimpse of the same on Instagram and wrote, “Singham + Raajneeti = #ShivNeeti Hope you all are loving Apne Gully Boy ka Game. Comment Shiv if you are."

As far as Bigg Boss 16 is concerned, Shiv Thakare is basking in praise from everyone for playing well in the show. He was nominated for last week’s nomination but was later saved from elimination. Shiv has formed his own team in the house with Sajid Khan, Gori Nagori, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik.

