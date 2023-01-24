Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur Says 'Not a White Wash on the Past' After Wishing Ex-Husband Shalin Bhanot Luck

Bigg Boss 16 is nearing its end with the finale set to take place in February. And now 8 contestants are competing with each other to secure a spot in the finale, among which one of them is Shalin Bhanot. Dalljiet Kaur, who had a turbulent relationship with ex-husband Shalin Bhanot took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture of herself and her son Shaarav Bhanot with a message for him ahead of the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale.

In the picture seemingly from a vacation, Dalljiet and her son can be seen posing with broad smiles. Sharing it on her gram, Dalljiet wrote, “Last few weeks left for Bigg Boss to get over. I wish you all the best Shalin Bhanot. Be patient, be calm and stay strong!”

A few hours later, Dalljiet Kaur penned another long note on her stories. “It's a simple wish to someone I have known. I know Bigg boss house can be extremely challenging. My all the best wish is not a whitewash on the past. It has been a crazy journey for me and my son but after years, find myself sending a wish to him and I have no regret about it. Past will remain till the very end of my life and it will hurt every single time I'll look back. But, I choose to look ahead in life. That's why I chose to extend a wish for Shalin," the note read.

Earlier in an episode, Dalljiet Kaur extended support to Shalin Bhanot after he broke down on reading a heartfelt note sent from his family. Dalljiet shared an emotional note online which read, “Shalin, I've not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart.”

Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot separated in 2015 after being married for six years. Dalljiet Kaur was also a competitor in the 13th season of Bigg Boss. She gained prominence after playing Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka. On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot is currently competing to win the spot in the finale of Bigg Boss 16.

